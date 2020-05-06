Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. 1,421,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

