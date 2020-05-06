Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,338,752. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,870. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average is $226.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

