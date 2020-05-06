Voit & Company LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 4.3% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. 10,868,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

