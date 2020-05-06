VolitionRX (VNRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

VNRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,900. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

