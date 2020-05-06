VolitionRX (VNRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

VNRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,900. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Earnings History for VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit