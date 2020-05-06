Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 36,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,717,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,690 in the last three months.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

