Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given a $114.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been given a $114.00 price target by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,945,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

