Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. 51,945,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

