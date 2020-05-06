Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of WAFD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 24,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

