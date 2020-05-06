Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.24. 3,826,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

