Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 135 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,618,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,631,000 after purchasing an additional 556,574 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 41,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. 3,925,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.