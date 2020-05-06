Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fair Isaac (FICO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO):

5/6/2020 – Fair Isaac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/6/2020 – Fair Isaac is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Fair Isaac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $377.00 to $311.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fair Isaac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2020 – Fair Isaac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fair Isaac was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $421.00.

3/17/2020 – Fair Isaac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 237,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,129. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average of $349.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,943 shares of company stock worth $28,480,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 69.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 60.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

