Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE WMK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

