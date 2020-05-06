Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wells Fargo & Co has a payout ratio of 163.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

WFC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. 24,687,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,371,548. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

