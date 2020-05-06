Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 57,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

