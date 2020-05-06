Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,423. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $665.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,344.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Woelfel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

