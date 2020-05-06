Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Declares $0.57 Annual Dividend

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
Shares of YARIY stock remained flat at $$16.21 on Wednesday. 17,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.54.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
