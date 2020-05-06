York Water Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:YORW)

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

York Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

York Water stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 57,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, analysts predict that York Water will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YORW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of York Water in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

