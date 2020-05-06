York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.
YORW stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $527.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
