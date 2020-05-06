Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday.

ALX stock traded down $19.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $228.68 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Research analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 72.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

