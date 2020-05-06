Zel Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $11.00 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00473911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00060686 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000513 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 101,506,550 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

