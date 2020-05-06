Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

