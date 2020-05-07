-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUV traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,206. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.66. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

