$0.21 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 346,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,906. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit