$0.21 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 346,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,906. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.