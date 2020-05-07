-$0.24 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTHT. CLSA upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 5,721,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 192.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 99.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

