-$0.42 EPS Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.49). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Equillium stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the period.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

