$1.16 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

AEL traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,898. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,975,000 after buying an additional 527,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 625,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,465,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,002,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,851,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

