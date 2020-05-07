12,911 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. General Electric makes up 0.1% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NYSE GE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 100,487,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.