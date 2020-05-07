15,350 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Slack by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,771,759 shares of company stock valued at $42,801,794 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 20,858,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

