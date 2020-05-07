154 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

