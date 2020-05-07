25,826 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Aperture Investors LLC

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. L3Harris comprises 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in L3Harris by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 54.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 113.9% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

LHX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Comments


