3,685 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of ASML traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.59. The stock had a trading volume of 570,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,637. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $186.31 and a 52 week high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

