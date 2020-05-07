47,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

SDS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909,836. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

