6,648 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.63. 502,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.86 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

