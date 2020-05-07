95,946 Shares in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Bunge comprises approximately 2.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $80,515,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,982. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

