Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene, CoinExchange and YoBit. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.03459938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00055152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001605 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinPlace, IDEX, CoinBene, ZBG, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex, Bilaxy, Indodax, DDEX, Sistemkoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

