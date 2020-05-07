Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million.

Shares of ACIA opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

