Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

