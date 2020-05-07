Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is KBC Group NV’s 8th Largest Position

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,514 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $153,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day moving average is $324.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

