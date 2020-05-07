AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.63, approximately 727,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 507,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AlarmCom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

