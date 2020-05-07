Alexander’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

ALX traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.31. 1,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.53. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $228.68 and a 1-year high of $394.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. Analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

