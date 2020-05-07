Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million.

Shares of ALX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $228.68 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

