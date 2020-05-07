Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $195.17. 18,564,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,167,709. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

