ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

