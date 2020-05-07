Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 77.96% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 651,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

