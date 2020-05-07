AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. 1,861,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,755. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit