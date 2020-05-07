AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. 1,861,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,755. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

