AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. 1,870,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

