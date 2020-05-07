AlphaCore Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,285,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 26,171,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,366,574. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.