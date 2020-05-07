AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.