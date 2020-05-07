AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $48,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

