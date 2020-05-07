Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

AMRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 184,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,928. The firm has a market cap of $909.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

