Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.
AMRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 184,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,928. The firm has a market cap of $909.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.
In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
